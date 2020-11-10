Job losses, growth and COVID-19 impact on economy topics of conversation

During the Great Recession, men were more heavily impacted than women in jobs lost, with manufacturing and construction the hardest-hit sectors of the economy.

It’s the opposite now, with women being more widely represented than men in health care and, to a lesser extent, in leisure and hospitality and retail.

“This has definitely been a she session, where women’s unemployment rates are higher. This has disproportionately impacted women, and a lot of that is the industries,” O’Connor said.

Statistics show 9.6% of women and 6.7% of men in the state are unemployed. The last time women were at such a low level of work force participation was the 1980s, he said.

Where experts hope jobs are added and expect to see more growth in the state in coming months are in the industries hardest hit by the pandemic: Leisure and hospitality, professional business services and health care, and to a lesser extent retail trade. Some areas of manufacturing are expected to continue to lose jobs in the next year.

Following a national trend, unemployment in Benton County dropped from 6.1% to 5.6% in September. That number is still high for the county but much better than the 10% of a few months ago, O’Connor said.