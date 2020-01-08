Joel Hirsch, former Corvallis city councilor, dies in car wreck

Former Corvallis City Councilor Joel Hirsch was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on a winding country road outside Albany.

Hirsch, 61, was driving north on Riverside Drive near Stellmacher Drive shortly after 10 p.m. when his 2007 Nissan Murano crossed the oncoming travel lane, went off the shoulder and struck a tree head-on, then spun back onto the roadway, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Hirsch was the only occupant of the vehicle. Although he was wearing a seatbelt and the car’s airbag deployed, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday morning.

Hirsch served four terms as the Ward 6 representative on the Corvallis City Council before losing the seat to challenger Nancy Wyse in 2016.

In 2018 he threw his hat in the ring for an open seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners, one of six Democrats in a crowded primary race that ultimately went to Pat Malone, who went on to win the general election as well.

Hirsch moved from Corvallis to Albany in 2019.

His professional career ranged over a number of different fields, including some stints with startups in the medical industry and a number of years working as a professional musician.