Joel Hirsch, former Corvallis city councilor, dies in car wreck
Joel Hirsch, former Corvallis city councilor, dies in car wreck

Democratic County Commissioner Forum (copy)

Joel Hirsch, center, listens during a forum for Democratic Benton County commissioner candidates in March 2018. Hirsch was killed in car wreck Tuesday near Albany.

 Amanda Loman

Former Corvallis City Councilor Joel Hirsch was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night on a winding country road outside Albany.

Hirsch, 61, was driving north on Riverside Drive near Stellmacher Drive shortly after 10 p.m. when his 2007 Nissan Murano crossed the oncoming travel lane, went off the shoulder and struck a tree head-on, then spun back onto the roadway, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Hirsch was the only occupant of the vehicle. Although he was wearing a seatbelt and the car’s airbag deployed, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday morning.

Hirsch served four terms as the Ward 6 representative on the Corvallis City Council before losing the seat to challenger Nancy Wyse in 2016.

In 2018 he threw his hat in the ring for an open seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners, one of six Democrats in a crowded primary race that ultimately went to Pat Malone, who went on to win the general election as well.

Hirsch moved from Corvallis to Albany in 2019.

His professional career ranged over a number of different fields, including some stints with startups in the medical industry and a number of years working as a professional musician.

He attended the California Institute of the Arts, California State University-Northridge and Central Michigan University, as well as spending spent two years at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur.

Funeral arrangements are pending with AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with knowledge of Hirsch’s whereabouts earlier in the day is asked to call Sgt. Scott Christensen at 541-967-3950.

Joel Hirsch election mug

Joel Hirsch

Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.

