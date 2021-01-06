John M. Crisp: 2020 had its good moments, too

But the tide has turned on the Confederacy: Congress overturned Trump’s veto of the defense spending bill. After 2020, no military base, school or street is likely to be named ever again after Confederates. And we’re certainly done erecting new statues in their honor.

Some optimists might say that facing this crisis united our nation: “We’re all in this together.” Until we’re not. Many citizens observed the essential health guidance diligently, but many others did not. Some dismissed the pandemic as a hoax from the beginning, and others minimized it. We began to claim “pandemic fatigue,” as though it were a real disorder as opposed to just getting tired of doing the right thing. When Thanksgiving and Christmas came around, we wanted to travel; so we traveled, including some of our most prominent politicians and health experts, who decided not to be “in this together” with the rest of us.