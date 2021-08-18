John M. Crisp: Biden takes his only option in Afghanistan

But the Afghans with the most to fear are probably women and girls, who have experienced two decades of comparative freedom and rights. When the Taliban reclaim control, all of that will be lost. Education for females will be prohibited. Taliban enforcement squads will undoubtedly again patrol the streets to beat with canes any women out of compliance with a strict Islamic dress code.

But the Taliban aren’t merely rigid fundamentalists who intend to enforce a severe, inflexible version of Islam. There are ample reasons for the terror that is spreading before the Taliban’s rapid return to power, but a single example will serve:

In the summer of 2012 in Helmand province, a group of young Afghans got together for a mixed-gender party that included music and dancing. The Taliban decapitated 17 of them, including two women, and left their bodies alongside a road.

This is pure savagery. But this incident is no aberration. It represents the measure of brutality that the Taliban mean to impose under their rule. It’s a brand of evil that deserves to be annihilated with military force, without mercy.