John M. Crisp: Getting beyond undue pride and shame

So CRT is not an outlandish partisan plan to undermine Americanism. It’s just an informed way of thinking about race in America.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Then why are Republicans so determined to protect us from this very honest understanding of American history? Is it pride or shame?

Every nation is inclined to glorify its past. We want to take pride in our Founders as heroes who risked their lives for the high principles embodied in our Constitution and other founding documents. There’s something to that.

At the same time, these men reflected the times into which they were born, and many never got far beyond them. In fact, many of the men that we’ve traditionally honored with statues and the names of cities and streets were white supremacists, as well as slave owners, Indian killers, liars, adulterers, alcoholics and terrible family men.

These men may have been heroes, but they weren’t saints. An exaggerated and undue sense of pride in their accomplishments does nothing to enhance our understanding of ourselves and our country.