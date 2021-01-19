John M. Crisp: GOP must hold Trump accountable

In fact, the videos of the insurrection indicate that many of the citizens who attacked the Capitol are beyond unification and healing. They smashed windows and doors; they paraded Confederate flags through the rotunda; they vandalized and stole; five people died. All in the effort to overturn a legitimate election.

In short, they’ve lost their faith in democracy; they are likely beyond unity and healing.

But what about the 74 million Americans who didn’t raid the Capital, but voted for Trump? Polls indicate that a majority of them still believe that the election was stolen. Can they be unified and healed?

Of the election skeptics, discount the white supremacists, the anti-Semites, the irrational anti-government zealots and all QAnon disciples. These people are just plain wrong, and they’re unlikely to be convinced otherwise. Their guiding principles are disunity and chaos.

And the rest? Let’s face it: They’re wrong, too. They’ve lost their faith in democracy by surrendering their reason to a man who has a long history of lying to serve his own interests. They’ve accepted his rigged-election narrative despite the lack of evidence and in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Can they be healed? Can they be reunified with the rational body politic? Let’s hope so. That’s up to them. But the only thing that really matters in a democracy — the essential thing— is that they be outvoted.

John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Georgetown, Texas, and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.

