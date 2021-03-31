John M. Crisp: Have we lost the battle on climate change?

I pay moderate attention to my carbon footprint. You probably do, too. It just seems like the right thing to do.

I recycle. I drive a Prius. My house has solar panels. My yard is xeriscaped. I support green energy. I never vote for politicians who, head in the sand, contend that climate change is a hoax.

And I never bothered to have children, avoiding the projection of my carbon footprint into the future in an exponentially increasing size.

You may be doing all of this or even more. Good for both of us. But have you noticed that whatever we’re doing doesn’t seem to be working?

The failure can be described in a number of ways: The persistent increase of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The disappearing glaciers. The increasing global temperature. The extreme weather. The drowning polar bears. And so on.

In fact, the proposition that all of us working together can save the environment by making small changes in our lifestyles has probably always been doubtful. The forces that nudge the globe’s weather in one direction or another are massive. They’re unlikely to be much affected by a minority of eco-friendly individuals, no matter how well-intentioned.