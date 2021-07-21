John M. Crisp: Legal weed is inevitable, but we’ll survive

Weed legalization finds less support among Republicans, but even there the figure hovers around 50%. Further, legalization embodies two elements that are attractive to two strains of Republicans: the ones that are fond of user tax revenue and the ones who profess libertarianism.

In short, it appears that Americans want pot to be legal, and it behooves both parties to take notice as they consider their political futures.

Of course, the inevitability of marijuana legalization does not mean that it’s a wise or healthy move. But at least it would resolve two thorny paradoxes that we’ve tolerated for decades:

The first is the pesky fact that marijuana is still illegal in most states, while alcohol and tobacco — at least as dangerous and probably more so — are not, a contradiction that seems impossible to rationalize.

The second paradox is the inconsistent consequences that we apply to marijuana offenders. A person of color can spend years in prison for dabbling in marijuana; celebrities such as Willie Nelson, Cheech and Chong, Woody Harrelson and Bill Maher have made pot smoking part of their public brand with no significant consequences. Weed legalization would resolve this glaring inequity.