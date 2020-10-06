John M. Crisp: Next debate should be held remotely

During Pandemic 2020, when all sorts of ordinarily face-to-face events are functioning adequately on Zoom, there is no reason for the presidential debaters to be in the same room, or even the same city. The debaters do not shake hands. No audience is present. The debates' audiences see them through television. The debaters' physical locations are irrelevant.

Further, a remote debate could be inherently more orderly. Some have suggested cutting the mics of debaters who interrupt, cross-talk or exceed their time limits. But Trump, an inveterate rule-breaker, is unlikely to be reined in by a dead mic as long as Biden is within 20 feet.

A remote debate could solve this problem. Take away from the moderator the responsibility for controlling an unmanageable speaker. Everyone's mic should be muted except for the speaker's during his prescribed time. Then the speaker is cut off, automatically and completely. Interruptions and cross-talk would be impossible.

Do away with the split-screen that poses the debaters side-by-side, thus eliminating the distracting smirks, frowns, head-shaking and eye-rolls. Give each debater his prescribed time at center stage, during which he can say anything he wants, without interruptions.