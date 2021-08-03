John M. Crisp: Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

But whatever we call it, we need to relax and get over it. When Vanessa Williams sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is sometimes called the Black National Anthem, at a Fourth of July celebration, the conservative Twittersphere had a minor conniption at the idea that some Americans might appreciate and connect with any anthem other than “The Star-Spangled Banner.” What’s next? An Asian National Anthem? A Brown National Anthem?

Look for more of this indignant consternation next fall. The National Football League has announced that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed before some NFL games this year, just before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Don’t be surprised if you see some white fans refuse to stand for the so-called Black National Anthem, and I suspect that we’ll see a few taking a knee. That should put Colin Kaepernick in his place.

What drives this begrudging response to expressions of Black Americans’ dissatisfaction with how slowly the arc of history has inclined toward justice? Is it racism? Or just petty mean-spiritedness?

There’s no reason why it can’t be both. But I’m inclined to think that the responses of some white Americans are driven as much by the grievance, selfishness and intolerance that have risen to prominence in recent years as by old-fashioned racism.