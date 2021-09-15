John M. Crisp: The worst thing about 3 bad Texas laws

SB 8: This law bans abortions in Texas after about six weeks, a clear violation of the constitutional right established by Roe v. Wade in 1973. According to a 2018 Quinnipiac poll, 62% of Texans support Roe v. Wade.

SB 8 makes no exceptions for women who are victims of rape or incest. Not to worry: Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that he is going to “eliminate all rapists” from Texas. If he misses a few, there’s a six-week grace period on pregnancies from rape. But as soon as the rape is over, the clock starts ticking.

HB 1927: This law says that just about anyone in Texas can carry a gun just about anywhere. No license is required, nor is training or any demonstration of proficiency. Like SB 8, this law does not reflect the wishes of most Texans. In May a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll found that 59% oppose unlicensed carry, and 46% favor more strict gun laws. So much for the will of the people.

SB 1, SB 8 and HB 1927 are bad in their individual ways. Taken together they create and encourage an extremely un-American and dangerous mindset.

For example, SB 1 increases the powers of so-called poll watchers, while increasing penalties for elections officials. Seriously, do you want a burly white man — and it will be a man — who has been duped by the "Big Lie" looking over your shoulder when you vote?