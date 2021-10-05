John M. Crisp: US is fast approaching a point of no return

We Americans are 330,000,000 people trying to find a way to travel together to the same place. Or so we like to think.

In reality our current divisions indicate that we are headed toward different destinations. The metaphor that properly describes the dilemma in front of us is elusive. A crossroads? A fork in the road? A perilous trek along a knife-edged ridge with a disastrous fall on either side? Chutes and Ladders?

However we describe the journey, it’s clear that we’re not going to the same place. And the point of no return is closer than we think. In fact, we could reach the decision point in weeks, in connection with the fate of the Democrats’ “Build Back Better” plan.

Or maybe we have until the midterm elections next year. But, certainly, by no later than the presidential election of 2024 we’re going to have to decide who we are and where we’re going.

Extending the metaphor, let’s call one of the destinations Trumptown. Overly dramatic? Maybe. But it’s dangerously naïve to underestimate the remarkable endurance of the former president, as well as the grip he maintains on the Republican Party.