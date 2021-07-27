John M. Crisp: Who are the 'Dreamers' who will suffer from DACA ruling?

But 800,000 is an abstraction; Angela is a human being.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

In 2008, I was teaching college freshman composition. Angela said hardly a word during the first 10 weeks of class. But one day the discussion turned to illegal immigration. Someone asked her why she was so interested in the subject. She blurted out, “Well, I’m illegal.”

When Angela was 13, her parents presented themselves and their children at the border crossing into Brownsville, Texas, and asked for permission to stay in the U.S. for two weeks. She said that the border agents were rude, but they gave her family permission to stay for six months.

They went right to work. Angela’s father mowed lawns and picked up day labor. Her mother cleaned rooms and cooked at a motel in the Rio Grande Valley. All five of them stayed in one room. They never went back.

When Angela enrolled in middle school, she didn’t speak English. Her friends told her that if an Anglo spoke to her, she should shrug her shoulders, say “Whatever” and walk away. It worked.

But she learned English quickly and helped her parents learn as well. In high school she played soccer and danced in the ballet folklorico. The family worked hard and settled into a routine that may have occasionally let them forget that they were illegal.