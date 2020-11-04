Johnson holds onto win in tight mayoral race

With the majority of ballots counted in both Linn and Benton counties, Alex Johnson II will be the next mayor of Albany thanks to a little over 200 votes.

Johnson appeared poised to win after initial vote counts were posted online Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, his slim lead over incumbent Sharon Konopa still held by 227 votes.

"I'm stunned," Johnson said Tuesday night, noting that he felt he had a 50/50 chance of winning going into Election Day.

Konopa, who has been mayor for 12 years — serving six terms — was ahead of Johnson in Benton County, where North Albany residents can vote for the city's mayor. As of Wednesday morning,she kept her lead there with 2,925 votes to Johnson's 2,432.

But in Linn County, Johnson eared 11,094 votes to Konopa's 10,374.

"There is so much going through my mind right now that it is clouded by an emotional hurt," Konopa said Wednesday morning. "I feel like my beloved Albany has been ripped out of my heart."