Johnson holds early lead in Albany mayor's race

Albany may have its first new mayor in 12 years.

Preliminary returns showed Alex Johnson II leading incumbent Sharon Konopa with 13,066 votes to 12,920 on Tuesday evening. Results are expected to be updated around 10 p.m.

Johnson, a current City Council member, said he was inspired to run for mayor after his third meeting and that his view as mayor will be shaped by the future.

"I'm stunned," Johnson said from his watch party at Carinos in Albany. "I'm overwhelmed and totally shocked."

In Linn County, Johnson received 10,754 votes and while North Albany residents are technically Benton County voters, they are eligible to vote for Albany’s mayor, some City Council positions and measures. Johnson drew 2,312 votes from the area as of 8 p.m.

The 8 p.m. numbers included 72% of total votes cast in Linn County and 86.57% of the total votes in Benton County.

Johnson, who has his own insurance business, said he was proud of the race he ran as a first step into politics.