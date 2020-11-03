Jones leads Edmonds in race for Philomath mayor

Chas Jones is narrowly edging Doug Edmonds in a race between two current Philomath City Council members to become the town’s new mayor.

In Benton County election results updated at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones had 1,403 votes to Edmonds’ 1,354. The winner will serve a two-year term.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Niemann chose not to run for reelection, resulting in the city's second consecutive contested mayoral race.

Jones said the town’s best polls were social media and yard signs, which are hard to go by.

“I just didn’t have a great sense for where we were going to be. An honest reaction is I just had no real sense,” Jones said.

Moving forward, Jones wants to make sure residents have their voices heard, which he says is a concern. He wants to get the city’s comprehensive plan finalized and get more residents’ input in that process.

Jones is a tribal liaison with the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians. His employment history includes work as a postdoctoral researcher and PhD candidate, hydrologist, restoration ecologist and senior scientist.