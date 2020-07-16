Judge issues order requiring face masks in court (July 16)

Benton County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Locke Williams has issued an order requiring protective face coverings be worn by all entering court premises.
Order (PJO) 20-006 took effect last Friday and affects required use of protective face coverings for all persons entering court premises, except for witnesses while testifying in a proceeding. The court will also consider requests for an exemption due to a medical condition.
The court will provide protective face coverings and information about their proper application and use.
The court will continue to operate in accordance with Chief Justice Order 20-016, including strict adherence to 6-foot social distancing.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.