Judge issues order requiring face masks in court (July 16)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benton County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Locke Williams has issued an order requiring protective face coverings be worn by all entering court premises.

Order (PJO) 20-006 took effect last Friday and affects required use of protective face coverings for all persons entering court premises, except for witnesses while testifying in a proceeding. The court will also consider requests for an exemption due to a medical condition.

The court will provide protective face coverings and information about their proper application and use.

The court will continue to operate in accordance with Chief Justice Order 20-016, including strict adherence to 6-foot social distancing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0