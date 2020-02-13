Judge sets $200,000 security for man charged with shooting roommate

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wynhausen set security at $200,000 Thursday for a man charged with shooting his roommate in the face and back Wednesday afternoon at their residence in the 2100 block of Geary Street in Albany.

Garrett Stephen Byrnes, 21, was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly shooting his roommate, Bailey Christopher Samuel, 24.

Byrnes has no criminal history, prosecuting attorney Ryan Lucke told Wynhausen, who appointed Ed Talmadge as Byrnes’ attorney.

Byrnes asked the court if he could read a prepared statement, but Wynhausen cautioned him that the video arraignment was being recorded and anything he might say could be used against him at future hearings. He also advised Byrnes to discuss the issue with his attorney.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Byrnes’ next court appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 2.

According to Albany Police, Samuel and Byrnes had been fighting Wednesday. Sometime after the fight, Byrnes obtained a .22-caliber pistol and allegedly shot Samuel. Both men called 911 at around 4:21 p.m. and remained at the scene when officers and emergency crews arrived.