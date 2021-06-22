July 4 parade returns to Corvallis

It’s fun, it’s funky, it’s so Corvallis, and it’s back for 2021 — it’s the Fabulous, Fantastic, All-American, Everyone-Can-Join Fourth of July Parade.

The parade has been an annual event for the last 36 years, except last year, when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

But this Independence Day, business as usual will recommence in downtown Corvallis, according to parade director Steve Black.

As its name states, the parade is open to all comers. “It gives the politicians something to do on the Fourth to keep them out of trouble,” Black said with a laugh. “It’s a fun thing. You can wear a costume or not, take your dog, your cat, your llama — nobody cares.”

Participants are invited to assemble at 9:30 a.m. Walkers should gather on Eighth Street between Monroe and Madison avenues. Wheeled vehicles should assemble on Eighth between Madison and Jefferson avenues.

As usual, a community member has been selected as "the Diva" for the event and will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" to kick things off at 10 a.m. at Central Park.

This year’s Diva is 15-year-old Lucy Van Tress. “Once she sings, we’re outta there,” Black said.

