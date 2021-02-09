Junction City man convicted of 21 felony sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court

A Junction City man was found guilty on 22 separate charges, including 21 felony sex crimes, in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday.

Michael Ray Long, 36, was found guilty of 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, five counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of strangulation.

The jury found him guilty on all charges after approximately an hour of deliberation, said prosecutor Julia Baker. Long is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 and could receive more than 150 years in prison because six of his crimes fall under Jessica’s Law, which imposes a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison for each of those counts.

Baker declined to comment further on the verdict in the case.

Investigators began looking into Long, who was living in Tangent at the time, after they were notified he had inappropriate interactions with a juvenile on Facebook. The victim in the case Long was convicted in is a different person, an elementary school-aged child who he knew.

At the time of Long’s arrest, Baker said the conduct occurred over 18 months and the victim reported they were afraid of Long.