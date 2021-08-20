Junction City teen missing

Mid-Valley Media
Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Junction City teen. Garrison Xiarhos was last seen Monday in the Junction City area.
Xiarhos was seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie. He’s described as approximately 6-foot-one and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Xiarhos is asked to contact the Junction City Police Department 541-998-1245.
