Junction City teen missing
Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing Junction City teen. Garrison Xiarhos was last seen Monday in the Junction City area.

Xiarhos was seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie. He’s described as approximately 6-foot-one and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Xiarhos is asked to contact the Junction City Police Department 541-998-1245. 

