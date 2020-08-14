Just one uncontested race in Corvallis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council ballot in November will include just one contested race.

Nic Bowman, an elementary school teacher, is challenging Paul Shaffer in Ward 7 in northwest Corvallis. Shaffer is the newest council member, being elevated to the group in a special election last November to replace Bill Glassmire, who resigned in August for health reasons.

The remaining eight wards all will have one candidate. Incumbents Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) all will be running unopposed on Nov. 3.

Ellis nearly had a challenger in her near-campus precinct, but candidate Briae Lewis was not able to complete her petition by Friday’s deadline.

Community volunteer Laurie Chaplen is running unopposed in Ward 6. Incumbent Nancy Wyse is not seeking re-election to a third term after winning the Democratic primary for a Benton County Board of Commissioners seat. Another hopeful took out papers in the ward but had to withdraw because as a city employee the individual would have had to leave the municipal workforce to run for office.