Justice Lynn Nakamoto will retire from Oregon Supreme Court

Justice Lynn Nakamoto is retiring from the Oregon Supreme Court, and Gov. Kate Brown is seeking applicants for the appointment.

Nakamoto, 61, has been on the high court since January 2016 and will complete six years when she retires on Dec. 31.

Before Brown appointed her to succeed Justice Virginia Linder, who retired, Nakamoto served five years as a judge of the Oregon Court of Appeals. Gov. Ted Kulongoski named her in late 2010; she had been managing partner at the Portland firm of Markowitz Herbold, where she had worked since 1989.

Judge David Schuman, whose final years on the appeals court coincided with Nakamoto's first years, said her work product compared favorably with other judges on the court despite her never having served a day as a judge.

"She has the uncanny ability to confront a complex legal problem and discern exactly where the unnoticed question lies — the answer to which will drive the outcome, although it may not be obvious to people before she points it out," Schuman said at her installation ceremony for the Supreme Court.