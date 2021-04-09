Justices say Oregon lawmakers can have first crack at redistricting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The Supreme Court has done its job. Now it's time for the Legislature to do its constitutional duty: to redraw the district boundaries for the state of Oregon in a way that's fair and accurate. We have full faith in the legislative redistricting committees to lead this work."

The court said that lawmakers can adopt a plan in a special session, rather than the 2021 regular session, which is scheduled to end June 28. If lawmakers do not meet the new deadline of Sept. 27, the court said that Fagan will have until Oct. 18 to come up with her own plan.

The court also set timelines for legal challenges to either plan. It said a plan must be final by Feb. 1 or Feb. 8, depending on whether lawmakers or the secretary of state draws up a plan.

The timelines do not change the filing deadline for the 2022 primary or the actual date of the election.

Fagan said in a statement afterward: