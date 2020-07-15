Juveniles arrested in Lebanon vape shop robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Lebanon vape shop.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Lebanon police responded to Midtown Vape Refinery. Rocks had been thrown through the glass door and nearly $1,500 worth of merchandise was taken.

According to assistant manager Becky Schoenthal, that merchandise included more than $200 in "e-juice" used in e-cigarettes. One of the juveniles had been to the store at least twice before, Schoenthal said, noting that the cash register was untouched.

Police used still photos from surveillance on Facebook to identify the suspect. During the investigation, police say, it was learned that a second individual assisted in the burglary. Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Linn-Benton Juvenile Detention Center. The Lebanon Police Department did not release their names, citing the age of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with questions or information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Chad Christenson with the Lebanon Police Department at 541-451-1751, Ext. 4324.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0