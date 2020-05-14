Keeping an eye on things
KEEPING AN EYE ON THINGS

Keeping an eye on things

{{featured_button_text}}
051420-adh-nws-Barn Owl1-my
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

A barn owl perches in a barn east of Albany on Wednesday. Growing up to 16 inches in height, this owl is common throughout the West Coast, hunting by night and roosting during the day in tree cavities or manmade structures such as barns. Unlike some owls, barn owls don’t hoot but utter a drawn-out, screeching cry. They are also among the most fecund of all owls, breeding up to three times a year and producing as many as a dozen eggs per clutch. And they can be handy to have around the house. “They’re quite useful, in both rural and urban settings,” said Jim Fairchild, former president of the Audubon Society of Corvallis, “because they’re eating quite a number of rodents. They love rats.”

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU hopes to reopen Sept. 1
Local

OSU hopes to reopen Sept. 1

  • Updated

Oregon State University hopes to have students back in the classroom in time for fall term, pending approval by the state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News