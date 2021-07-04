Keeping order between the lines: Mike Corwin closes in on 50 years of umpiring

Mike Corwin took a familiar position late Thursday afternoon down the line behind first base at Taylor Field.
As Springfield’s pitcher began his windup a couple batters into the game, Corwin takes a step forward, sets himself with the weight on his left leg and focuses in on home plate.
As the ball is popped up off the bat of a Hillsboro Barbers’ batter in the infield, Corwin moves into position around the pitcher’s mound and makes the out call as the ball is caught for the second out of the inning.
A few pitches later, he jogs into shallow right field to make the third out of the inning call on a fly ball.
Before the start of the bottom half of the inning, Corwin takes a moment to chat up the first baseman before getting ready for the first pitch, all the while a smile remains on his face.
This is where Corwin loves to be, especially on a sunny and warm Thursday afternoon and part of the 44th annual Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament.
It’s a place — a baseball diamond — Corwin has been regularly as he has donned the blue uniform as an umpire for closing in on 50 years. Yes, 50 years.
And he has no signs of slowing down, at least not in the next couple years as he sets his sights on that 50-year mark.
The love affair with the game of baseball has always been there for Corwin, who celebrated his 66th birthday on Friday.
While playing the game was his first love, he soon realized that his skill set might be better suited in a different way.
After dabbling in umpiring in high school, Corwin headed off to San Francisco State where he was a radio and TV major. He also tried to pitch a little.
“About a month into spring ball, I realized that my 78 miles an hour fastball was not going to cut,” Corwin said Thursday afternoon at Woodstocks, a couple hours before taking the field for the first of two games later that night.
“In the preseason games I never saw the same batter twice on purpose. I was that change of speed for all of a couple pitches and call it good. I saw the writing on the wall.”
So Corwin turned to announcing the games. A friend who was on the pitching staff, and also a member of the San Francisco umpire’s association, heard Corwin had some experience umpiring and tried to convince him he needed to join the association.
Wanting to stay a part of the game and seeing it as an opportunity to make some income in addition to selling sporting goods or suits at JC Penney, he decided to give it a shot.
He never could have imagined it would turn out to be a commitment that spanned into his retirement years.
Corwin continued to umpire through college and moved on to do radio in Sonora, California, before moving up to Ashland and resumed his umpiring side job.
Eventually he moved to Corvallis — where he worked as an associate athletic director at Oregon State from 1981-2004 before moving on to Oregon State Federal Credit Union until recently retiring — and after a short one-game junior varsity game to test his ability, Corwin was moved up to the varsity level and he has been there ever since.
Corwin has worked a number of state championship games but in 1993 he was selected to umpire in the American Legion World Series in Roseburg. He got the assignment in January, then spent an extended stay in the hospital, which could have derailed the opportunity.
“I go down with this ailment for 54 days in the hospital and I come out of it and work my way back to where by August I've done 15 games and I can do my series,” Corwin said.
As you can imagine, Corwin has seen just about everything that can happen on the diamond and has plenty of stories to tell.
The names have been omitted in the stories to come to protect the innocent, or is that the guilty? Either way, here are a couple stories Corwin recalled earlier this week.
One of the craziest games may have been an American Legion contest where a nine-inning game took just 59 minutes, by Corwin’s recollection, to complete. At one point in the seventh inning, just over 30 minutes into the game, one of the coaches came over and asked Corwin, who was behind the plate, “what the hell are you doing, we don’t need you. But it was much more colorful than that.”
There was another Legion game, this one at Taylor Field, pitting Albany and Corvallis against one another. Corwin was teamed with an umpire with limited experience when an Albany batter belted what would be a ground-rule double.
Corwin, who was behind the plate, made the call on the double while the other umpire was in the field. As the runner coasted into second, someone in the Corvallis dugout yelled “he missed first.”
While the ball was dead, the runner returned to first and tagged it before heading back to second. Corvallis appealed at first but the field umpire didn’t make a ruling so Corwin, who didn’t see it, ruled the runner safe. His only course of action not having seen what actually transpired.
Of course, that set off the Corvallis coach at the time and Corwin went to discuss with the other umpire. It was determined the runner did miss first but the field ump didn’t know the rule so after the discussing Corwin correctly ruled the runner out.
As you would expect, the Albany manager then stormed the field and Corwin told the manage the other umpire didn’t know the rule and he now does.
Needless to say, first base and second ended up in right field and a pile of dirt ended up on home plate.
As a sidenote to the story, about five years ago at a golf tournament, Corwin was retelling the story and it turns out the person who missed first base was in the foursome. What are the odds?
Another memorable moment came the last time Corwin ejected someone in 2003. Corwin wasn’t known for tossing coaches, just the opposite. He would usually let them get in their say — as long as the "key" words weren’t uttered — and then get back to the game.
This time, however, the coach was giving an earful to the other umpire and Corwin made his way out to say enough was enough and it was time to move on.
Well the coach then started criticizing Corwin’s performance that game. Corwin told him multiple times not another word and, to save his credibility, he had no choice but to toss him.
The response from the shell-shocked coach: “You don’t throw anyone out!” and then dirtied up home plate before leaving.
Instead of cleaning off the plate, he let the game resume. The batter asked if Corwin was going to clean it up and he responded no “but you can and I gave him the brush.”
Another story Corwin recalled involved a high school catcher who was notorious for, let’s say, being gassy, depending on what he ate prior to the game. Having enough tenure, Corwin had the choice of being in the field or behind the plate most games.
So one day he went up to the player and asked what he had for lunch. The player assured him it wasn’t fast food or anything like that and that his mom had made his lunch so he was good to go.
By the fourth inning, Corwin realized all too well that he had been bamboozled and there was a rather unpleasant smell that lingered.
So Corwin calls time and sent the catcher out to the mound to talk to the pitcher. The two of them are on the mound laughing and it was caught by a Gazette-Times photo with a cutline saying the two share a lighter moment. (Now we know what that lighter moment really was all about)
The last story was a double ejection in a Legion game before the first pitch. It was in 2006 and was the same day the Oregon State baseball team won its first national title.
Corwin had asked several times about pushing the start time an hour later to give the umpires scheduled to work the game a chance to watch most, if not all, of the final game of the College World Series.
According to Corwin, the game wasn’t pushed back but the umpires showed up shortly after Tyler Graham caught the final out for the Beavers, at about an hour after the scheduled start time.
Instead of having the usual pregame meeting at the plate to go exchange lineups and discuss the ground rules, the two coaches tossed their lineup cards at the umpires and walked away.
The coaches were given a chance to come back and have a real plate talk and when neither did they were both ejected.
It was a couple days later when Corwin was working a game for one of the coaches and “we look at each other and he goes, you did what you had to do, I did what I had to do, it’s over right? “I go, what’s over,” Corwin said.
And just like that everyone moved on.
There was one awkward game where Corwin was umpiring third base in a game his son, Aaron, was competing in for Corvallis High.
There was a play at the plate that ended the game and he realized that had it been his call how tough that would have been regardless of his call. So he asked to never do another game with his son’s teams. Now there is a rule against that.
Speaking of his son’s games, Corwin admitted he was “death” on umpires in those games because he ribbed them pretty hard from time to time. Mind you, the brotherhood is pretty tight and umpires would typically get together after games for a cold beverage.
“And it didn’t matter who it was,” Corwin said. “I mean no profanity, I picked the right words but yeah.”
So has Corwin even missed a call?
Most definitely and he has no problem admitting that now or at the time.
“The key is you’ve got to be good enough to where you can afford to go, (when a coach yells) where was that pitch and you just go it was me,” Corwin said as he pointed at himself to show what he would tell a coach in that situation. “You can't do that five times in the game (though).
"And I had good relationships with most all coaches, even when they come out and argue. I haven’t really had any nose-to-nose (confrontations), I can count them on one hand.”
Early on, umpiring was a way for Corwin to make some extra income. It has become so much more than that over the year.
“Now it just keeps me young,” he said.
So how much longer does Corwin plan to give back to the game that has meant so much to him throughout his life?
“I’d love to go to 50, I’d love to round it off,” he said. “There was a chance that Year 47 wasn’t going to happen but Santiam Christian got a couple games in last fall to where 2020 I did get probably seven games in so I got to count it.”
Now fully retired from working, he was able to get in a plethora of high schools games this year to make it 48 straight.
“The money’s just enough to keep me away from the ATM and dipping into the checking accounts,” he said with a laugh.
If Corwin does make it to 50 years, it might not be the end of the line. When it’s time to hand in his mask and chest protector, Corwin will know
“When the chipping starts happening more than I've ever been used to, in four-and-a-half decades, it'll be time," he said. "I want to do it my way.”