Keizer man faces Linn County child porn, sex crime charges

A Keizer man has been charged in Linn County Circuit Court with numerous child pornography and sex crimes.

Nahiem Alexander Meza-Salinas, 21, stands accused of five counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of second-degree sex abuse and strangulation (domestic violence), as well as felony first-degree failure to appear.

Meza-Salinas was arraigned in the case on Friday, and Judge Michael Wynhausen set his bail at $150,000.

Meza-Salinas was initially arrested on suspicion of sex abuse and strangulation in mid-March. He was given a conditional release from the Linn County Jail on March 15, but failed to appear for his initial court hearing on March 17.

The child pornography-related accusations were later added to the case.

Meza-Salinas was lodged in the Linn County Jail again on May 13.

The bulk of the crimes allegedly occurred between January 2019 and Feb. 28, according to the charging document. The sex abuse happened at residences in Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home, and the victim was a female, the charging document states.

Meza-Salinas’ defense attorney Rex White did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

