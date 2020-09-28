Kidnapping charges dismissed against pair

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kidnapping charges have been dismissed against a Sweet Home man and a Lebanon woman.

Jacob Reginald Bliss, 45, and Theresa Christine Alberts, 32, had each been accused of first-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and menacing in Linn County Circuit Court. Bliss also was accused of coercion in the matter.

But on Sept. 15, all of those charges were dropped at the request of prosecutor Lindy Kalodimos, who wrote that dismissal of the cases was “based upon the interests of justice” in letters to Judge David Delsman.

First-degree kidnapping is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Kalodimos did not return a phone call seeking comment on the case.

Heidi Sternhagen, Bliss’ defense attorney, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Arnold Poole, Alberts’ defense attorney, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Bliss and Alberts were each charged in December 2019. The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Though the kidnapping charges were dismissed, both Bliss and Alberts remain in custody.