Kim Scott, Trillium Family Services CEO to address Corvallis Chamber

Trillium Family Services CEO, Kim Scott, will address the state of health and wellness in Oregon, as the State continues its efforts to tackle the ongoing crisis in providing critical services and care, during the Chamber Luncheon at noon, March 11, at the Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First St., Corvallis.

Kim will discuss national trends and the current state of affairs within the nation’s social service sector as well as some “north star” opportunities emerging that support a communities’ health and wellbeing, and how Trillium Family Services will continue its commitment to becoming a social impact organization as the ongoing crisis for care continues, especially among Oregon’s most vulnerable young people.

Cost to attend for members is $20 and $30 for non-members. To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/2wuIi1s. Any questions regarding the luncheon can be directed to the Corvallis Chamber at 541-757-1501 or email info@corvallischamber.com.

