Kindergarten, COVID style: Class of 2033 starts school at home

Her worries were shared by parents around the mid-valley who now have to contend with balancing their children’s schooling, special needs, child care and their own jobs — many that are now based at home as well.

“I work from home but by job is demanding, so it’s going to be hard to help him,” said Nicole Williams, who will use her Canadian teaching degree to help son Derek through the first few months of kindergarten.

Derek has a small desk next to his mom’s, blue screen glasses for all the extra time he’ll be on a device and all the tools he would normally have in his kindergarten classroom. But it will still be hard.

“She’s just super sad,” said Brandi Joslin, whose daughter Amaleah would have started at Sunrise on Monday but instead works from her grandfather’s house on some days and home others while Mom works during the day. “She started crying. She was hurt.”

There weren’t any tears for Brynnley, but she’ll also have her own struggles this year — some that may be eased by being at home.

“She was recently diagnosed as Type I (diabetic),” Johana said. “I don’t know the nurse at Waverly (Elementary). At least she’s home to learn because she’s insulin-dependent.”