Kindergarten, COVID style: Class of 2033 starts school at home

On Monday, with wildfires threatening communities from the suburbs of Portland to the rural areas south of Sweet Home, marches for racial justice in the streets and a global pandemic closing school doors, 5-year-old John Sullivan started kindergarten.
“The benefit is, he has no idea what to expect,” said his mother, Jenn Sullivan. She joined the community of parents and families who sent their kindergartners into their 13-year education journey without leaving home — a first, and an experience the class of 2033 will be able to claim as its own.
In April, COVID-19 closed all schools in the state — an order that carried over to September with state metrics barring in-person learning until the positivity rate drops below 5% for three consecutive weeks.
Greater Albany Public Schools welcomed students in grades 2-12 back virtually last week. Students had face-to-face time with teachers and were given independent learning time as well. When state metrics allow and it is safe to do so, GAPS will bring students back to classes on a rotating basis in limited groups with social distancing and hygiene mandates in place. Until then, everyone is learning from home.
“I feel really lucky that I am a stay-at-home mom and have the time,” said Kristy Johana, whose 5-year-old daughter, Brynnley, started school Monday. “At the same time, I’m not equipped, I’m not qualified to teach them the same way a teacher is. I didn’t homeschool for a reason.”
Her worries were shared by parents around the mid-valley who now have to contend with balancing their children’s schooling, special needs, child care and their own jobs — many that are now based at home as well.
“I work from home but by job is demanding, so it’s going to be hard to help him,” said Nicole Williams, who will use her Canadian teaching degree to help son Derek through the first few months of kindergarten.
Derek has a small desk next to his mom’s, blue screen glasses for all the extra time he’ll be on a device and all the tools he would normally have in his kindergarten classroom. But it will still be hard.
“She’s just super sad,” said Brandi Joslin, whose daughter Amaleah would have started at Sunrise on Monday but instead works from her grandfather’s house on some days and home others while Mom works during the day. “She started crying. She was hurt.”
There weren’t any tears for Brynnley, but she’ll also have her own struggles this year — some that may be eased by being at home.
“She was recently diagnosed as Type I (diabetic),” Johana said. “I don’t know the nurse at Waverly (Elementary). At least she’s home to learn because she’s insulin-dependent.”
Making the best of the year was a theme for the class of 2033.
“We question if we’re making the right choice,” said Sullivan. “We don’t know if there is a right choice, so we’re just owning it. The best thing is just to say we’re going to suck it up and get through this year and hope next year is back to normal.”
Until it is, the class of 2033 remains an outlier, but parents still hope to bring a bit of normalcy to this now altered milestone.
“We’re still going to try and do as much stuff,” Williams said. “We’ll still go outside and take photos and take him to go get a backpack. We don’t want him to miss out on that. We need to make this distance learning as exciting as it can be because this is school for him.”
