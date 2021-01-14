Kurt Bardella: Who are the real radicals in America?

The only "radical" elements America sees now are the words and actions of the Republican Party. Yet Republicans have forever gotten away with throwing around the label "radical" to characterize the Democratic Party.

How many times in political ads have Republicans used the words "radical" and "dangerous" to describe their Democratic challengers? How many Fox News segments have Sean Hannity and friends devoted to the Democrats' "radical extreme socialist agenda"?

What happened on Jan. 6 was an inevitable culmination of years of extreme and alarmist rhetoric from the Republican Party and its propaganda platforms. Watching Republicans act shocked by the people they have relentlessly and unapologetically pandered to for years is appalling.

With every tweet, every sound bite, every campaign ad, Republicans have been signaling to their supporters that it's time to take matters in their hands. When you label something as "radical" or "extreme" or "dangerous," you are telling people they need to defend themselves against a threat. You are telling them they need to be ready to fight. You are telling them their impulse to resort to violence and destruction is justified and righteous.