Kuto app debuts in Corvallis, aims to ease credit card fees

Starting Thursday Corvallis shoppers and restaurant customers will have a new way to pay for items.
The Kuto app (www.kuto.app) is debuting at more than a dozen Corvallis businesses. The program aims to save 70% on the credit card fees that banks charge retailers, and save time as well.
In addition, those who sign up for the app start with $6 in credit. And you can keep adding those $6 credits for every new referral you make.
“It’s like this round is on us,” said Kiyo Kubo of the $6 incentive. Kubo, 42, a Portland software developer, has been working on similar mobile technology since the 1990s, along with Nick Furina. The two met at Cornell University where Kubo earned bachelor’s degrees in computer science and economics.
The system is simple. Download the app, enter your bank account information and then visit one of the many Corvallis businesses who have signed up with Kuto.
And whether you are patronizing Peak Sports, Coffee Culture or Common Fields, where Kubo and his employees were doing demonstrations and training on Monday, you just click on “ready to pay” in the Kuto app and when you get to the register just advise the sales person you are using Kuto.
No insertion of credit cards, no signatures, no slow process of running the numbers for the tip. And the local merchant no longer pays the higher fee that a credit card company charges.
“That was our first goal, to get rid of fees,” said Kubo, who has been working on Kuto for about four years. “It’s like an evolution. I just see it as a better way of paying.”
Kubo and Farina found their way to Kuto while working on Vota, an earlier app that was designed to help consumers track how they were spending money.
“One of the things we came across was the fees,” Kubo said. “They are just mind-boggling, and it just didn’t seem right. We wanted to do something about it. We wanted to make it easier for you to spend locally and have the maximum amount stay local.”
Kuto debuted in Portland last October, with Corvallis the second market to use the app. The choice was intentional, Kubo said.
“Corvallis is such a neat community,” Kubo said. “The people are tech savvy and with OSU coming back (to in-person instruction) we were really interested in what we can do with that. Plus everybody knows everybody and we’re hoping a lot of conversations develop in which people say ‘hey, here is this cool, new app and you should try it.’ ”
The networking charm of Corvallis also paid quick dividends for Kuto. “We got Common Fields involved, then Brass Monkey and then Cloud Davidson (of Downward Dog) got interested and …”
As of late Tuesday night nearly 20 Corvallis businesses had signed up with Kuto.
“It’s exciting, though, because there are many more that simply won’t have their accounts ready for launch Thursday so we won’t be able to accept payments yet, but we’re close," he said.
Kubo says the name Kuto is a bit of a play on his last name, but also notes that a kudo, which is pronounced the same, means a shoutout for doing something good.
“If you can come up with a name that is unique you can own it,” he said. “We were trying to think of a word that was friendly, a word that you could use to name your dog.”
Kubo said the biggest challenge for folks looking to sign up so far is not knowing the user name or password for the bank account that Kuto will be tied to. Users get an instant notification when they make a purchase as well as a monthly statement of Kuto use. Also, the app includes a “support” button, with Kubo himself answering calls, which he says “has happened maybe a handful of times.”
Kuto uses the Stripe software platform for its transactions. “You have to be licensed to transfer money and Stripe is licensed,” Kubo said.
“Fraud is more of an online thing,” he said. “With Kuto you have your phone with you and you have to be at the location to make a purchase. Our level of security is so much higher than waving a card around.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.