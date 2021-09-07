Labor Day kicks off the 2022 electioneering season

Kotek's domino effect

Brown's departure and redistricting have unleashed pent up ambition among politicians whose rise has been blocked by incumbents holding on to the top offices.

House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, announced last week recently that she is ready to drop her gavel and run for governor next year. Kotek has brought on veteran campaign advisor Thomas Wheatley, who performed the same role for Brown in her 2018 campaign.

Kotek is the state's longest-serving House Speaker, having been chosen by colleagues in votes every two years since 2013.

Candidates cannot run simultaneously for two offices on the ballot. That's a trouble spot for Kotek and an advantage for possible primary opponents like Treasurer Tobias Read and Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

If either of them run and lose, they go back to their old job. But a Kotek loss would leave her out of Oregon politics for the first time since she was first elected to the House in 2006.

No votes will have been cast by March 8, 2022, the final day to declare candidacy for office. Kotek will have to make a judgment call on how she is doing in the run-up to the primary more than two months later on May 20, 2022.