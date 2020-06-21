Lacomb-area man charged with sex crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lacomb-area man convicted of a sex crime in 1992 was accused last week of sexually abusing three girls between 2001 and February.

Terry Michael Lyttle, 60, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on June 15 with six counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of third-degree sex abuse, attempted first-degree rape, fourth-degree assault and coercion.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Lyttle’s bail at $300,000.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for June 29.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. According to the charging document, crimes were committed against one of the girls between January 2001 and August 2010. Lyttle is charged with committing crimes against the second accuser between 2011 and 2012. The charging document states that the crimes against the third girl occurred between January 2018 and February 2020.

In February 1992, Lyttle pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree sex abuse, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Kyle Odegard

