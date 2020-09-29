Landlords discuss new Brown order

The rental survey, presented by Tracy Oulman, the city’s housing and neighborhood services coordinator, offered the first glimpse of the impact of COVID-19 and the earlier no-eviction orders on the rental market in town.

Oulman sent the surveys earlier this month to 1,096 Realtors, property managers and independent landlords and received 185 responses, representing approximately 7,200 of the 15,500 rental units in town.

Here is a summary of the highlights (see the full text of the survey online):

• The vacancy rate in Corvallis is estimated at 5.5%, in line with the national rate of 5.7% but well above historical local levels of 2% to 3%.

• 2.9% of the units contain tenants who currently are not paying full rent, with another 5.5% expressing concerns that they might not be able to pay full rent in the future.

• Landlords have been responding to the challenge in a number of ways, the survey found. A total of 29% are accepting partial payments throughout the month, 25% are referring tenants to assistance programs, 18% are reducing rent, 9% are waiving rent and 18% are using other methods.