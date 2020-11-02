Landscaping group brings new planting vision to life at Corvallis park

New plants have come to Corvallis’ Central Park, courtesy of a group that wants to go beyond sustainability to help the community and planet.

“Plants are beneficial to do everything we need,” said Erik Swartzendruber, a founding member of the Willamette Valley Regenerative Landscape Coalition. “We’re promoting landscapes that benefit the world and make a difference. That’s basically due to having a lot of plants in them.”

The WVRLC is a network of mid-valley landscaping professionals that works closely with the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District. It teamed up with the city of Corvallis to create a space with over 200 regenerative plants in the park. Swartzendruber, who works as a construction supervisor with Gaia Landscapes, began arranging the flora Friday morning along with other WVRLC members.

“Regenerative is kind of an overlay on sustainable,” Swartzendruber said. “There’s nothing wrong with sustainable, but what it means is we can keep on going as we are. Regenerative takes it one step further. We’re looking at the positive things we can do as people on this planet to make our spaces a little bit healthier.”

