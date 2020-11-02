Landscaping group brings new planting vision to life at Corvallis park

New plants have come to Corvallis’ Central Park, courtesy of a group that wants to go beyond sustainability to help the community and planet.
“Plants are beneficial to do everything we need,” said Erik Swartzendruber, a founding member of the Willamette Valley Regenerative Landscape Coalition. “We’re promoting landscapes that benefit the world and make a difference. That’s basically due to having a lot of plants in them.”
The WVRLC is a network of mid-valley landscaping professionals that works closely with the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District. It teamed up with the city of Corvallis to create a space with over 200 regenerative plants in the park. Swartzendruber, who works as a construction supervisor with Gaia Landscapes, began arranging the flora Friday morning along with other WVRLC members.
“Regenerative is kind of an overlay on sustainable,” Swartzendruber said. “There’s nothing wrong with sustainable, but what it means is we can keep on going as we are. Regenerative takes it one step further. We’re looking at the positive things we can do as people on this planet to make our spaces a little bit healthier.”
The landscape plan includes a yellowwood tree, shrubs including spring torch and wickwar flame heathers as well as flowers like yarrow, columbine and Oregon oxalis. Swartzendruber said the group “tried to pick plants that were low-maintenance and take care of themselves,” but also help with soil health and pollination.
“You can come up with a lot of ways to plan a landscape, but what it really boils down to is plant more plants,” he said. “If you have a well-designed regenerative landscape, it can also be less maintenance and require less chemicals and fertilizers and things like that.”
Nearly $2,000 in funding was made available for the project by the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District and donations from First Alternative Co-Op. Soil amendments were provided by Gaia Landscapes and the Eugene-based company Sustain O Scapes, while Corvallis Parks and Recreation provided tools and woodchips.
Teresa Matteson, resource conservationist with the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, said the group is currently taking donations for a permanent sign to be installed at the planting site. She added that WVRLC members will maintain it through an Adopt-a-Park agreement with the city.
This was the first planting event put on by the WVRLC. For more information, email regenlandscape@gmail.com.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
