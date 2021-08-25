Law enforcement community gathers for John Burright memorial

During the memorial, friends, families and colleagues of Burright spoke on his impact on their lives. Two of his three sons, Kyle and Jeremy, talked about their father. They reminisced about baseball games, late night television and camping trips.

“He was a real dad who always put his kids first,” Kyle Burright said.

Jeremy Burright said one of the most important lessons he learned from his father was to love not to be loved in return, but just to love. This was his father’s legacy, he said.

Born in Corvallis on Oct. 28, 1959, Burright attended Oregon State University. He decided to pursue a career in law enforcement like his father and brother.

In 1983, he worked as a reserve deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Next, he was hired as an Oregon State Police trooper and stationed in Roseburg. He then went to Albany and finally Salem where he was a sergeant.

Colleagues also spoke during the service. Chuck Hayes worked with Burright for more than 10 years and said he was always impressed with his friend’s passion for the patrol job. He noted his unmatched skills stopping intoxicated drivers.