Lawmakers get tour of Benton County Crisis Center

U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio and Oregon Rep. Dan Rayfield received a tour Wednesday of the space that will be used for Benton County’s new Crisis Center.
DeFazio and Rayfield played key roles in the development of the mental health center, particularly with financing. Rayfield helped secure $1.25 million in state American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with DeFazio helping add another $1 million from a federal appropriations bill.
Benton County officials plan to use the current county building at 205 NW Fifth Street in downtown Corvallis for the new center, which is geared toward assisting patients who currently wind up either in a hospital emergency room or involved with law enforcement.
“This is a major gap in our system,” said Xan Augerot, chair of the Benton County Board of Commissioners at Thursday’s tour. “We lack a facility for people to stabilize in a mental health crisis.”
Dannielle Brown, the county’s behavioral health director, noted that the new facility will consist of two levels of care, stabilization “chairs” that are designed to work with patients for less than 24 hours and stabilization “beds” in which patients can reside for up to 30 days.
Brown said 14 new employees will be hired to staff the new center, 12 residential aides and two psychiatric nurses. The county hopes to open the facility in 2023.
Brown also noted that working with the center will be far easier than the complicated process by which law enforcement and first-responders must admit individuals to the hospital or the jail
“The goal is a short turnaround,” she said, “saving time for the police and EMTs.”
“I would love that,” said Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler, who was on hand for the event.
The center’s patient area will use the 4,000-square-foot ground floor of the building in space currently occupied by the Board of Commissioners and county staffers. The second floor of the building, currently used for information technology operations, will serve as administration and staff offices.
The commissioners and IT will locate to the new county building on Southwest Research Way.
“This is a great concept,” said DeFazio, who applauded county officials for being able to put the project together on “such a short timeline.”
“This is incredible gift to the community and I will do my best to support this.”
DeFazio, who has represented the mid-valley in U.S. House District 4 since 1987, also related an anecdote from his time serving on the Lane County Board of Commissioners in the 1980s. At that time patients such as those the new Crisis Center will be working with often were sent all the way to Salem for treatment.
“This is the right way to deal with it,” DeFazio said. “You’re getting people at a crisis point, and first you have to get them calmed down and stabilized. Then, hopefully, you can work to get them back into the community.”
“I’m excited to play a role in this process,” said Rayfield, who is in his fourth term representing Oregon House District 15. "It’s meaningful and helpful to our community.”
The state and federal funding also helped county officials working on a justice improvement plan. The key ingredient of the plan is a new county jail, but the Crisis Center had been one of the projects officials had been considering making part of a bond measure to take to the voters.
County officials still are looking at perhaps a $100 million bond issue. Nick Kurth, the project manager for the initiative, said during the tour that the county now is looking at putting its bond on the November, 2022 ballot.
The county had originally targeted May of 2022 for the bond vote, but the Corvallis School District is planning a renewal of their local option levy for May. Generally, local jurisdictions like to avoid putting multiple money measures on the same ballot.
