Lawmakers set aside $20 million for schools affected by wildfires

State money also could be spent on reopening schools that have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Schools can serve as a gathering place for students without homes or without the broadband communications they need for distance learning.

Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod, whose house in Lyons was destroyed in the fires, was among the lawmakers who voted for the set-aside.

"When these schools are cleaned of smoke and safety hazards, the schools and their educators provide more than education; they are safe spaces for students who experienced trauma during the fires," Girod said in a statement after the vote. "These school districts lacked insurance coverage to tackle wildfire and smoke damage, and the $20 million available for financial assistance will help reopen their doors."

The Legislative Fiscal Office, which does budget analyses for lawmakers, recommended that the agency assess the cost of wildfire damages before the board approves the $20 million outright. Its report concludes:

"This sends the message to districts that the Legislature, through the Emergency Board, supports and anticipates addressing the issue, but will wait a short period until sufficient information still outstanding is collected and assessed to determine the proper mix of finance alternatives."