Lawsuit: Oregon governor candidate Marc Thielman ran Alsea district like 'boys club'

Marc Thielman, Republican candidate for Oregon governor and former superintendent of Alsea schools, ran the district like a "boys club," treating women unequally and subjecting them to sexual harassment, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

Alsea Elementary School Principal Shannon Rice is seeking more than $3.7 million from the Alsea School District for the alleged hostile work environment, sexual harassment, gender discrimination and whistleblower retaliation she said she experienced while working in the district for nine years.

District officials could not be reached for comment.

The rural school district was recently put into the limelight when the school board voted to make mask wearing optional two months before the statewide mask mandate was lifted. In turn, the district’s COVID-19 relief funding froze, and it now faces a $43,000 fine from Oregon Occupational Safety and Health.

In her complaint, filed March 22 in Benton County Circuit Court, Rice describes an unprofessional work environment perpetuated by Thielman, who abruptly resigned Feb. 22 to focus on his campaign for Oregon governor. It was coincidentally the same day he and the district learned of the $43,000 fine.

The lawsuit does not name Thielman as a defendant. Still, it paints him as the primary harasser who condoned male employees behaving similarly.

Reached for comment on Friday, March 25, Thielman said he had not been made aware of the lawsuit. He referred to Rice as a "serial complaint filer" and said that past complaints against her will show that she was the one who created a hostile work environment.

More than innuendo

Rice's complaint alleges that Thielman “bragged about the purportedly large size of his genitalia, his accompanying sexual prowess, made sexual jokes, inquired or commented on Plaintiff and other women’s sex lives, laced conversations with sexual innuendo, made sexually suggestive comments regarding women’s physical appearances, and engaged in other like behaviors” on an almost daily basis.

Other men picked up on it, the lawsuit states.

“Defendant Thielman set the tone and model of behavior for male employees and students, while simultaneously communicating to female employees and students that acceptance of such behavior was a term and condition of employment and custom,” according to the lawsuit.

The complaint also details how Thielman allegedly campaigned for governor during work hours, turned the school district into a “boys club” and acted as if it was “no big deal” when a district employee was arrested for having sex with an underage female student.

A series of complaints

Rice wrote a formal complaint against Thielman and emailed it to the school board Feb. 14. The next day her husband, Travis Rice, also an employee of the district, filed a complaint as well and was placed on administrative leave without explanation.

Soon after the Rices filed their complaints, school employee Nathan Roberts filed a complaint against Shannon Rice, which she was led to believe was retaliatory. The school board then investigated Roberts’ complaint and “treated it serious,” but not her original complaint, according to the court document.

On March 10, the school board renewed the contract of every employee listed for renewal except for Rice. She received written notice of her nonrenewal March 17. As a result, Rice’s employment with the district will end June 30.

“Plaintiff was watching the meeting as it occurred via zoom and was stunned – as Plaintiff had absolutely no prior notice her contract was going to be nonrenewed, there had been no investigation into any complaints lodged against her, and there was nothing on in the board meeting materials or board discussion indicating she might be nonrenewed,” the complaint reads.

Rice had no further comments on the case. Her lawyer characterized her as being the victim of retaliation for voicing a number of concerns throughout her tenure at the district about potential violations of federal, state and local laws.

Besides the economic damages, both current and future, Rice "has been subjected to pain, suffering, anxiety, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and emotional distress," her lawyer wrote in demanding a trial by jury.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

