LBCC announces three finalists for college president

Three finalists for the position of Linn-Benton Community College’s president were announced Thursday night, and public forums with the candidates are scheduled for later this month.

The finalists are: Lisa Avery, campus president of Portland Community College’s Sylvania Campus; David Hinds, president of Victoria College in Victoria, Texas; and Regan Romali, superintendent-president of Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California.

Public forums are scheduled for Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon on Feb. 18-20, with one candidate visiting LBCC each day.

The Albany forums will take place in the LBCC main campus in the Tripp Theater from 9 to 10 a.m. That will be followed each day by a forum in Corvallis at the Benton Center Room 204 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Forums in Lebanon are scheduled for the LBCC Health Occupations Center Room 150-151 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

The announcement of the finalists came during a special meeting of the LBCC Board of Education on Thursday.