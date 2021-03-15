LBCC Choir finds new ways to perform during pandemic

Last Wednesday evening, the Linn County Courthouse was lit up with images steeped in the immigration policies of the U.S. as the Linn-Benton Community College Choir amplified the message of equity through song.

But no one was there to hear it.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the choir hasn’t been able to hold traditional concerts since last year. Their solution? Perform anyway.

“The interesting thing about the courthouse performance was that we were singing on the steps, but behind us were projections of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. We used the columns and facade of the building as a backdrop,” said Raymund Ocampo, the choir’s director.

And the entire thing was recorded.

The choir has maintained its rehearsal schedule throughout the pandemic and felt prepared to perform on Wednesday, Ocampo said. It also helped that they would have the benefit of a prerecorded concert to lay over the sound captured on Wednesday.

“When you’re so far apart and outdoors, it’s hard to capture the sound,” Ocampo said. “We’ll mix it with a recording because we need to be socially distanced.”

The choir’s been socially distanced all year.