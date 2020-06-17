LBCC cuts theater program; supporters petition to reconsider

“We were one of three schools selected out of thousands to compete at the regional level. The two schools other schools we were up against at regionals were UC Davis and Humboldt State University,” Porter said. “The fact that we, a community college, were able to be judged at the same standards as nationally renowned universities’ performing arts programs speaks for itself.”

Porter said the selection was a life-changing experience. “I ended up winning a national award from the Kennedy Center in DC for my first time stage managing. I never would have gotten this opportunity if it were not for the theatre department and faculty. This experience opened my eyes to the possibility of stage management as a career.”

Blackwell said she had a similar experience. Although long interested in theater, she took classes during her time at LBCC from 2010 to 2012 mostly on a whim. That led to a transfer to New York, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater, and eventually a master’s degree from the United Kingdom. This past winter term, she came back to LBCC to teach “Intro to Theatre.”

“Because of this incredible program, I got what I wanted out of life,” she said.