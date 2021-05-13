LBCC Give Day raises $37,000

Faculty, staff and supporters of Linn-Benton Community College raised $37,388 for students and programs on Wednesday for the school’s second annual Give Day.

The tally surpassed last year’s total by more than $15,000, according to a news release from LBCC.

“We set a stretch goal and the community stepped up to meet it,” said Joan Reukauf, president of Willamette Community Bank and president of the LBCC Foundation Board of Directors.

“Because of who we are and who were serve, a donation to LBCC is an investment in our local economy. These students will go on to be the workforce that fuels growth and stability in our region. They’re a great investment,” Reukauf added, in the news release.

LBCC Give Day allowed donors to select from 12 funds across the college including the Roadrunner Student Emergency Fund, student scholarships, and initiatives that support programs and students in agriculture, healthcare business, industrial technology, science education, arts and humanities and more.

“Coming out of a really challenging year, it is more important than ever that we support students who want to go to college, but have been derailed due to finances,” said Jennifer Boehmer, executive director for institutional advancement.

More than 250 employees, community members and alumni donated for LBCC Give Day.

