LBCC honors 2020 graduating class

LBCC honors 2020 graduating class

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Linn-Benton Community College awarded 923 degrees and certificates to 818 students in its 52nd graduating class.

Although unable to hold a formal commencement ceremony this year due to COVId-19 concerns, LBCC honored graduates with online recognition, a commemorative video and more. This serves as a placeholder until the school can honor its grads in person.

LBCC will celebrate its first-ever combined commencement in June 2021, which commemorates both the 2020 and 2021 classes.

See a complete list of 2020 graduates in the online version of this story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Stolen car crashes in Albany
Local

Stolen car crashes in Albany

  • Updated

What started as a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from out of state on Monday morning ended in a single-vehicle crash on Pacific Boulevard …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News