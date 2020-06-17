LBCC honors 2020 graduating class

Linn-Benton Community College awarded 923 degrees and certificates to 818 students in its 52nd graduating class.
Although unable to hold a formal commencement ceremony this year due to COVId-19 concerns, LBCC honored graduates with online recognition, a commemorative video and more. This serves as a placeholder until the school can honor its grads in person.
LBCC will celebrate its first-ever combined commencement in June 2021, which commemorates both the 2020 and 2021 classes.
See a complete list of 2020 graduates in the online version of this story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.