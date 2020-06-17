LBCC raises tuition, cuts programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn-Benton Community College students will see a 12% increase in tuition over the next three years, with at least 15 positions being eliminated to help balance the budget.

The announcement came via a letter from LBCC President Greg Hamann that outlined the loss of staff, entire programs and the tuition hike set to be implemented in stages.

"My hope is that this information will eventually help us to take some collective steps toward an acceptance of a necessarily smaller LBCC while remaining united in the mission that we must continue to serve," Hamann wrote. "To this end, these reductions have been made both to achieve the necessary cost reductions and to best position our college for success as we move out of the current crisis. As I shared in my letter to you last week, nothing about this has been or will be easy, but I believe this is our best possible strategy for moving forward and doing the hard work and important work ahead."

LBCC approved an 8% tuition increase in May. In his letter, Hamann outlined an additional 8% increase in 2021-2022, a 4% increase in 2022-2023 and a 3.5% annual increase thereafter.