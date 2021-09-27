LBCC students slowly return to school with help from Rebound Scholarship

While more than 20,000 people come to LBCC for various programs each year, there are about 7,000 degree-seeking students this year. About 30% of classes are being offered fully in person, 20% are a combination of in person and online and the other 50% are fully virtual. Last year, with the exception of very few in person labs, all of the classes were virtual.

Proof of vaccination is not currently required to attend in person activities at LBCC, but that could change depending on state guidelines. Masks are required indoors except for when eating or drinking, and outdoors when social distancing cannot be achieved.

There was a free vaccination clinic on campus Monday morning, where students could choose to receive the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Free COVID-19 testing is available for students and employees at the Albany main campus, Health Occupations Center in Lebanon and the Benton Center in Corvallis. The free testing will continue throughout the term.

Avery anticipates that there will be a lot of parents coming back to school now that children are back to in-person learning. LBCC serves many rural parts of Linn and Benton counties, and Avery said the switch to online learning last year was difficult for those in rural communities.

“It’s been a time of transition for our community,” she said. “We know for a lot of our potential students, they are best served in person. The longer the pandemic stretches on, the more we are going to find ways to bring students back.”

