LBCC will offer fall classes online

Linn-Benton Community College will welcome some students back to campus in the fall but see the majority of its classes move online.
On Tuesday, the college announced its "Rebounding Plan" for the fall term which is set to begin at the end of September. Current state regulations have closed K-12 schools throughout Oregon but social distancing mandates and rising virus caseloads have also impacted how colleges and universities will function come September.
According to LBCC, most of its lecture-based classes will be held remotely and students can choose between two models: one that sees them meet online together as a class or one that allows them to choose their own schedule.
Students will be able to access campus for lab sessions that require tools, machinery and specialized equipment, according to LBCC. Social distancing and face coverings will be mandated during these sessions.
Other services like financial aid, admission and tutoring will move online with LBCC administration noting the transition will be a difficult one for some students given the traditional face-to-face nature of these services.
"We know this is a hard time for students and we’re working hard to make sure we are doing everything we can to make it easier,” said Leslie Hammond, Dean of Academic Foundations. “We have shored up staff to be ready to answer questions, guide students, solve problems, and help students get a good start to the year.”
Fall term is scheduled to begin Sept. 28.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.