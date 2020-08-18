LBCC will offer fall classes online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn-Benton Community College will welcome some students back to campus in the fall but see the majority of its classes move online.

On Tuesday, the college announced its "Rebounding Plan" for the fall term which is set to begin at the end of September. Current state regulations have closed K-12 schools throughout Oregon but social distancing mandates and rising virus caseloads have also impacted how colleges and universities will function come September.

According to LBCC, most of its lecture-based classes will be held remotely and students can choose between two models: one that sees them meet online together as a class or one that allows them to choose their own schedule.

Students will be able to access campus for lab sessions that require tools, machinery and specialized equipment, according to LBCC. Social distancing and face coverings will be mandated during these sessions.

Other services like financial aid, admission and tutoring will move online with LBCC administration noting the transition will be a difficult one for some students given the traditional face-to-face nature of these services.