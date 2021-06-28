LCSO investigates shooting near Foster

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon has reported that at 10:10 p.m. last Friday, Linn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of a male shooting at a vehicle near the Calkins Boat Ramp on Foster Reservoir, east of Sweet Home.

Witnesses described the shooter, Paul Kizer, 35, of Sweet Home driving away from the area in a Ford pickup.

Deputies responded and promptly located the pickup on Highway 20. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but Kizer continued driving through Sweet Home, where he parked at a residence on Ames Creek Road. After a verbal confrontation, deputies took Kizer into custody.

The investigation revealed Kizer had had a confrontation with a male and thrown a rock at the male’s vehicle as it left the area. Upon the vehicle’s return, Kizer fired shots at it, popping a tire and fleeing the scene. Deputies served a search warrant on Kizer’s pickup and located a semiautomatic pistol, magazine and ammunition.

Kizer was transported to the Linn County Jail, where he was lodged for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, four counts of Reckless Endangering, Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Mischief II, and Reckless Driving. Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call LCSO at 541-967-3950.

